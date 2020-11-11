Relief available for Pat’s Creek damage

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Peace River residents whose home or business was damaged in the flooding from Pat’s Creek this spring may be eligible for some government disaster funding.



Anyone who had property damage between April 22 to May 4, after water burst up from a manhole downtown and flooded roads and buildings, can now apply for Disaster Recovery Program [DRP] funding.



A municipality has to apply for the DRP first before residents are eligible to apply. In a statement released Nov. 4, the Town of Peace River announced Peace River was approved.



As part of the application for DRP support, the Town ran a survey for residents and businesses impacted by the flooding and asked respondents to estimate their damage costs.



“Based on the responses we received, estimated damages were approximately $1.1 million,” says Peace River communications coordinator Autumn Hulme.



The DRP provides financial assistance to qualifying landlords, business owners, homeowners and residential tenants for uninsurable losses and damage caused by emergencies and disasters like the flooding. The funding is meant to help return essential property to its basic, pre-disaster condition.



Before applying for DRP funding, applicants first have to try to go through their insurance, since DRP funding is meant to be a last resort.



The deadline to apply is Dec. 23.



Program details and application forms are online at www.alberta.ca/DRP