Registrations open for wreath-making class

If you’re thinking about Christmas already, Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is taking registrations for the Ladies’ Night Christmas Wreath Making Class.

FCSS Community Program Coordinator Anita Portsmouth says the program will be a great way to transform your old ornaments into a fresh, green wreath.

The event will take place in December, date not set at this juncture, but registrations must be sent in by Sept. 30.

“Ladies’ Nights are a great way to promote social inclusion and a fun way for women to take an evening for themselves,” explains Portsmouth. “At this point we only have our wreath making night established, although we plan to develop two or three more (ladies’ nights) in the upcoming year.”

The cost to attend the Christmas Wreath Making Class is $65 per person and will be taught by local florist Sandy Primeau.

“These events give women in the area a chance to learn something new, meet new people and connect with neighbours and friends,” says Portsmouth. “Activities such as this are fun and a form of self care. The stronger the people in a community are, the stronger a community is.”

Portsmouth says the specific date and location has not been determined, but they need to confirm interest to order supplies for the wreaths.

“Ladies’ Nights are fun and an great opportunity to learn a new craft or skill,” Portsmouth urges. “We offer ladies the opportunity to create something they made themselves.”

The fee of $65 will cover the costs of supplies and other fees.

Portsmouth says it’s a great opportunity to gather with friends for a night of festive fun and creativity.

“We are asking for registration by the end of September to ensure the lowest cost for the wreath supplies, early ordering gives us a better deal,” says Portsmouth.

“Although we don’t have any other ladies’ nights planned, if anyone has a request for something specific please let us know and we can look into a class or workshop.”

Portsmouth says the wreath making class will help people get into the spirit of Christams.

“We are encouraging participants to bring any old ornaments, toys, jewellery or whatever they would like to include in their wreath,” she adds. “The wreath will encourage memories of past holidays. We will also be offering a small craft for those who have completed their wreaths ahead of others to be gifted to those who may not receive gifts.”

Ladies can register for the event by phoning office at 780-837-2220 or email .

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

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