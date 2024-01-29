Realtors optimistic for High Prairie market in 2024

Grassroots Realty Group realtor Misty Gaudet is optimistic about growing interest in lake properties in the High Prairie region.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Realtors serving the High Prairie region are optimistic for a strong year for sales in 2023.

Grassroots Realty Group realtor Misty Gaudet predicts the local market will be more active in 2024.

“We are going into the 2024 market with low inventory,” Gaudet says.

Starting the new year, High Prairie had less than 30 active residential listings, including acreages, she notes.

“In the past few years, the options have been much greater,” Gaudet says.

“We have seen houses that have been stagnant on the market for multiple months, if not years, now selling, which has the making of a market correction which will continue without in increase in inventory.”

She says the market could be perfect with the right factors.

“With a prediction of the interest rate having multiple reductions in 2024, it will be interesting to see if the average buyer will take advantage of the increase in buyer power,” Gaudet says.

Available residential rentals is a main concern she has.

“The biggest challenge in 2023 was the lack and/or need of rental properties,” Gaudet says.

“We spent a great deal of time trying to situate newcomers in suitable accommodation.

“The community is losing out when families could not find accommodation and were forced to either commute or choose different opportunities altogether.”

She reports increased activity in commercial real estate in 2023, especially toward the end of the year.

“In December, companies looking for rental or lease space kept us on our toes,” Gaudet says.

Residential sales in High Prairie in the past two years have almost been identical.

Last year, 101 homes were sold, compared to 99 in 2022, Gaudet says.

Wildfires last year hurt the real estate market, she says.

“The combination of smoke and chaos led to a lack of interest in lake properties,” says Gaudet.

“We have already seen an increase in activity with lake properties and hope to continue, coming into the 2024 summer season.”

Royal LePage PVR Realty broker-owner Debbie Nelson says real estate in the High Prairie region and the north are attractive to potential buyers.

Royal LePage PVR Realty broker-owner Debbie Nelson projects another active year in 2024 despite economic challenges.

“My prediction for the 2024 market is that although the economic outlook is currently frustrating, it will be the cost to acquire real estate in Alberta, compared to other regions, that will draw those wanting to escape exorbitant real estate costs and find affordable living,” Nelson says.

“The first quarter of the year may see a slowdown in sales, but there is still a draw to the north from other regions and provinces.”

She says that should generate interest heading into spring and summer.

However, the residential market is currently limited.

“Inventory is currently low for newer residential listings and an increase in this area is needed,” Nelson says.

Residential rental units remain to be a challenge.

“Rental requests were at a high in 2023 and continue to be so now,” Nelson says.

“Many work projects in outlying areas are bringing work crews to town and there is currently a shortage of rental housing for this.”

She says the lack of rental units is a big concern.

“We still have a real shortage of modern rental units in High Prairie and people relocating to High Prairie for work are wanting a short-term family rental, depending on job probation periods prior to purchasing a home, are not finding rentals sufficient for their purpose,” Nelson says.

Last year was unsteady in the market.

“The residential market in 2023 was sporadic with each quarter experiencing highs and lows,” Nelson says.

“The bulk of the homes sold in town were due to corporate accommodation needs and not necessarily family purchases.”

Real estate in Big Lakes County was active. Acreage sales again were the hot commodity, especially in the fourth quarter, she says.

“There was and is a demand for recreational land, which had a shortage of inventory in 2023, as well as a need for established country residential in the $350,000-$450,000 range,” Nelson says.

She says people seeking rural investments remains strong.

“There is also ongoing interest in acreage and country residential properties in the Big Lakes area,” Nelson says.

“I believe this need is generated by people looking for space and the quiet lifestyle that country living offers.”

She notes a small increase in activity in commercial, agri-business and multi-family (revenue property).

Century 21 Sunnyside Realty broker-owner Gord Olson is excited about the potential of increased commercial development in High Prairie.

Century 21 Sunnyside Realty broker-owner Gord Olson also projects a good year ahead despite some challenges.

“Last year was a good year in sales with a good balance of inventory and buyers,” Olson says.

“We had a relatively good 2023 even with interest rates on an upward trend.

“Analysts are suggesting rates holding or dropping slightly, so it should make buying easier.”

However, he says the High Prairie region has a limited number of homes on the market.

“At the moment, there isn’t a lot of inventory available for, but there is definitely opportunity for people to build new homes with a good inventory of serviced lots available,” Olson says.

To boost the residential market, he says more new homes are needed in the area.

“I think there is a need for construction of new homes,” Olson says.

“There is a good number of older homes and often renovated homes, but very few new homes on the market, especially in the more affordable home market, perhaps up to $350,000.”

He says the housing market in High Prairie still showed optimistic signs.

“High Prairie seemed to be a bit more positive in sales than other regions,” Olson says.

“Our modest prices, compared to other communities, makes higher interest rates less of a barrier.”

Demand for residential rental units was busy last year, he says.

For most of the year, the market had little or no vacancies.

“It was really tough on people trying to move to town for work,” Olson says.

“Many people chose not to take jobs here as there were no homes to rent.”

He suggests one key factor that increased sales reduced rentals.

“Probably the biggest driver of sales was Tolko’s upgrading project as was the strain on rentals,” Olson says.

The commercial market has been busy and expects it to be busier in 2024.

“With the sale of the old High Prairie hospital land, I’m hoping for some new commercial development, as well as a few other potential projects, so commercial could do well in 2024 if all goes well,” Olson says.

He notes several new businesses that opened last year was a big boost.

“New job creation at Dairy Queen – Chevron and McSteel have had a positive impact on employment in the High Prairie market,” Olson says.

“I think it was one of the busiest years in commercial development High Prairie in recent history with lots of jobs, and increased municipal property tax revenue.”