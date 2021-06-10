RCMP warn residents of latest scam

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Another scam has reared its head in the region after Valleyview RCMP received a complaint June 2.



The scam is commonly known as the “Gold Chain Scam.” A person will approach a victim claiming they need money for gas, food, hotel, etc., and are in desperate need and not from the area. The person will them attempt to sell gold chains, pendants, and other jewelry for cash.



However, the jewelry is fake, and victims often lose hundreds to thousands of dollars.



Valleyview RCMP urge the public not to give money to anyone requesting an exchange for jewelry or any other items. Potential victims are encouraged to report the incident to police, should they encounter this situation.



Recently, a male in a dark grey Kia SUV approached a victim saying he needed money for gas, food, and a hotel, he was not from the area. The male claimed he was traveling with his wife and kids.



He is described as older, heavy set, shaved head, wearing a light blue checkered dress shirt.



If you have any information about this, or any other crime[s], please call the Valleyview RCMP at [780] 524-3345, or your local RCMP detachment.



If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], on by internet at www.tipsubmit. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest[s], the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.