RCMP responds to Fair Deal Panel

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The RCMP has responded to Alberta’s proposed plan to ditch RCMP services and set up it sown police force.



June 17, the Government of Alberta released its response to recommendations made by the Alberta Fair Deal Panel, one of which was to undertake a study examining the creation of a provincial police force.



“The safety and security of citizens has always been the number one priority of the Alberta RCMP, and it will continue to be as long as we have the privilege of being Alberta’s provincial police pervice,” says Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP,.



“We will continue to modernize policing services and processes in the province, and we know the needs and concerns of Albertans play a large role in shaping how those services and processes will evolve.”



The Alberta RCMP will continue to work closely with citizens, community groups and leaders, non-government and government partners, to hear concerns and diligently address the issues impacting Albertans.