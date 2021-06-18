RCMP police dog shot, killed

Chris Clegg

Smoky River Express

The police community and High Prairie RCMP detachment is in mourning after the local police dog Jago was shot and killed while in the line of duty.

Jago was on duty June 17 while trying to apprehend a suspect in connection with the Winagami Lake incident. The heavy police presence in the area continues today. The suspect has not been caught.

Jago arrived with his handler, RCMP Police Dog Services Const. Scott MacLeod, Aug. 25, 2020. Macleod is now a Corporal. It culminated the successful efforts to get the dog and its handler to High Prairie after 6 1/2 years.

High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright says the detachment is mourning the loss. He adds it emphasizes that each officer never knows from day to day what will happen.

“It can happen in a flash,” he says.

Efforts continue to try to apprehend the suspect. Wright says there are still 50-60 police officers in the area in what he describes as a “heavy police presence”.

“We are still asking people to stay away from the area,” says Wright.

High Prairie town flags were lowered to half mast in Jago’s honour.

RCMP Police Dog Services Corporal Scott MacLeod with Jago

