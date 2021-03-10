RCMP issue warning after drug overdoses

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Two people were admitted to hospital after two separate drug overdoses in Peace River Feb. 27.



As a result, RCMP issued a warning to the public. It is suspected that the street drugs taken during both overdoses may have been contaminated with substances such as fentanyl or its analogues which could include carfentanil.



“Peace Regional RCMP wish to remind the public that street drugs are not always what they appear to be,” says Peace Regional RCMP Cpl. Michelle Phillips.



“Had it not been for the fast actions of those around and the immediate response by emergency medical personnel, these two individuals may have had a very different outcome,” she adds.



The two overdoses were reported by 911 calls within 10 minutes of each other at separate ends of town around 10 a.m. RCMP attended the two separate residences, along with emergency medical services.



It is known at this time that two individuals, one a 44-year old and the second 55-year old, consumed what they believed to be street drugs.



“The 55-year old believed [he was] consuming heroin, while the 44-year old, administered [himself] with a purple powder intravenously,” says Phillips.



As a result the 44-year old required the use of Naloxone on scene. Both individuals were admitted to hospital.



The investigation is preliminary



“We are asking for any information that may lead us to the source of these drugs, says Phillips.



“These two events occurring so abruptly are worrisome due to the level of increased risk of overdose when fentanyl or carfentanil are involved. Anyone can help protect the public by providing information, sometimes all it takes is one small detail to save a life.”



Peace Regional RCMP warn, someone showing signs of a fentanyl overdose may have slow, irregular and shallow breathing, pinpoint pupils, muscle stiffness, seizures and unconsciousness. Higher doses of the antidote naloxone are needed to treat an overdose.



If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Peace Regional RCMP at [780] 624-6677.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can please contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play store.