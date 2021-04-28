RCMP investigating theft at Falher

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Rocky Mountain Equipment at Falher was the scene of a break and enter April 17.



McLennan RCMP Const. Jason Lefebvre reports the break and enter occurred during the early morning hours at the business located at 901 Main Street.



“Between approximately 3:15 a.m. and 4:10 a.m., nearby CCTV camera footage observed a white pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet or Ford model, driving onto the lot at Rocky Mountain Equipment,” he says.



“A break in occurred and a Traeger Pro 34 barbecue and a small, dark grey 3,000-watt generator, valued at approximately $1,000 each, were stolen.”



Anyone with any information regarding the incident or any other crime is asked to please contact the McLennan RCMP detachment at [780] 324-3086 or your local police.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can please contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.