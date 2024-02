High Prairie RCMP and Emergency Medical Service were on the scene of an incident in High Prairie outside St. Andrew’s School on the morning of Feb. 15.

Richard Froese South Peace News

(High Prairie) – High Prairie RCMP and Emergency Medical Services were on scene of an incident outside St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie on the morning of Feb. 15.

No details have been provided by High Prairie RCMP.

Watch for more details as they are released.