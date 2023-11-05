RCMP arrest man in firearm incident

On Oct. 14, Peace Regional RCMP found the 19-year-old Cadotte Lake resident suspected in a Sept. 13 motor vehicle theft.

Part of the theft included the discharge of a firearm.

RCMP charged the man, whose name was not released, with single counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Police are still asking the public’s help in locating Edward Floyd Flett, 39, a resident of Cadotte Lake, who is described as follows: about 5’ 8” tall weighing about 120 pounds, with an average build, medium complexion with black, short curly hair and a goatee. He has a tattoo along his left ring finger, and on top of his right hand is a cross and some fading words. He has the name “Flett” and “Jocelyn” on his left forearm, and a blue and black Oilers tattoo on the right side of his neck, and tattoos along both top shoulders.

People are asked by police to not approach Flett if they see him.

If you know the whereabouts of Flett, please contact Peace Regional RCMP at (780) 624-6611 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, dial 911, or contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com. or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.