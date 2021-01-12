Quiet holidays for McLennan detachment

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Christmas and New Year’s was fairly quiet for police in the Falher and McLennan region.



McLennan RCMP Sgt. Mark Hall says the holiday season was fairly slow from Dec. 11 to Jan 2 when police responded to three calls of property crime.



That’s down from 13 calls for the same period the year before.



“The difference could be speculated that the reduction is attributed to more people staying closer to home this year than in past years,” Hall says.



Alberta Health Services told people to stay home while gatherings were banned over the holiday during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Overall, McLennan RCMP responded to 85 calls for service in the holiday period.



Only one was related to COVID-19 restrictions.



McLennan police responded to a variety of calls for services this past year ranging from wellbeing checks to provincial and criminal law violations, Hall says.



Motorists appear to be getting the message to avoid drinking and driving.



No impaired driving charges were reported during the holiday period in the past two years.



“McLennan officers were active in the community conducting roadside Checkstops under the Alberta provincial sanctions programs in both years and did not see any dramatic differences,” Hall says.



The McLennan detachment responded to a fatal collision on Dec. 21, which is still under investigation.



A 30-year-old High Prairie man was pronounced deceased on scene after the vehicle he was driving collided with a flat-bed truck on Highway 49 between Township Road 770 and Township Road 772 about 9:28 p.m.



Name of the deceased was not released.



Over the Christmas season, McLennan RCMP received holiday cards and well wishes from community members.



“All staff and employees share the sentiment that we are fortunate to have felt the strong support from the communities we serve,” Hall says.



McLennan RCMP serves McLennan, Falher, Donnelly, Girouxville, the M.D. of Smoky River and west in the Eaglesham and Tangent area in the eastern portion of Birch Hills County.