Purple signs in cemetery paid off!

Placing purple signs at unmarked graves at the Grouard Mission Cemetery has paid off!

The cemetery committee has announced five more names at the gravesites have been added. It is all part of the committee’s efforts to identify all the gravesites possible at the cemetery.

The committee continues to update its Find a Grave regularly on its website and is constantly receiving new information. The committee is always looking for funeral cards or general information like date of birth, date of death, spouses, children, etc.

The committee also continues to fundraise for a memorial at the site to recognize all buried people.

If you have information or want to donate, phone or text Therese Morris at grouardcem@gmail.com or phone her at (403) 507-5559.