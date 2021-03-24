Public aids in quick arrest

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace Regional RCMP have laid charges against two Peace River men following a break and enter at a rural property near Three Creeks.



Sgt. Dave Browne reports on March 11, at about 9:39 p.m., police responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a rural property in the Three Creeks region of Northern Sunrise County.



“A suspicious vehicle and activity were observed and reported by members of the public,” says Browne.



Upon arrival, police found evidence of forcible entry and vandalism to a home, as well as a fresh foot trail away from the property and into a bush line.



“Police, with the assistance of Police Dog Services, pursued the trail for several hours until ultimately locating two individuals who were arrested in connection with the break and enter,” says Browne.



Louis Harry Whitehead, 36, was apprehended on multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and has further been charged with break and enter and commit mischief, and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.



Meanwhile, Tom Jeremiah Cardinal, 43, faces a single count of break and enter and commit mischief.



Both men were granted conditional release on promises to pay, following a judicial interim release [bail] hearing. Both are scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court March 29 to enter pleas on charges.



Sgt. Browne is grateful for the public’s help.



“Police would like to thank the vigilant members of the public for reporting the suspicious activity that led to these arrests.”