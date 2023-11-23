Provincial grant supports Smoky River seniors

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Seniors living in the Falher- McLennan region will get improved transportation service thanks to a provincial grant of almost $287,000.

The M.D. of Smoky River has been awarded a provincial grant of $286,933 in partnership with Healthy Aging Alberta in an initial $1.1 million investment, states a provincial government news release dated Nov. 16.

Funding will support and enhance services for Smoky River Transportation operated by Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS).

Smoky River is one of five rural municipalities getting a grant to provide more access and options for transportation services for seniors.

The three-year project will help local community organizations and their partners deliver accessible and assisted transportation services to older adults in their communities.

Funding in the program will help seniors rely on more frequent trips available, new routes for out-of-town services and additional vehicles for increased options.

Smoky River Reeve Robert Brochu declined comment until he learns more about the grant.

Information from Smoky River FCSS was unavailable by deadline.

Seniors living in rural Alberta need accessible transportation services to improve access to medical care, shopping and government services, Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon says.

“It is important for seniors to live independently in their communities for as long as possible,” Nixon says.

“This funding will strengthen transportation . . . providing seniors with easier access to health care, grocery stores, socialization and so much more.”