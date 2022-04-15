Province targets control of wild boars

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Some people want them, some people want nothing to do with them!

But if not kept properly and allowed to escape, wild boars can cause serious damage to crops.

To help producers, the Government of Alberta has developed a Wild Boar Control Program to eliminate the pest’s threat to crops, livestock and the environment.

The new approach includes an expanded trapping and control program, compensation for farmers and two separate bounty programs: one for landowners and trappers, and another for hunters.

While announcing the new program in a news release, Alberta Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development, Nate Horner, added wild boar can also act as a vector for diseases like African swine fever.

“We are taking action to get rid of this menace and help those affected by it before it gets worse,” says Horner.

The expanded trapping and control program involves active surveillance in several counties and municipal districts and more active traps across Alberta.

As well, wild boar damage is now included in the Wildlife Damage Compensation Program administered by the Agricultural Financial Services Corporation.

A modified remuneration program will also be implemented for landowners and government-approved trappers, subject to agreements with participating counties and M.D.s.

A one-year bounty program is also being extended to hunters.

As the expiry dates near, both programs will be evaluated for effectiveness and next steps determined. To date, the County of Stettler and the M.D. of Peace have signed on to both remuneration programs.

If you see a wild boar or signs of their activity, email af.wildboar@gov.ab.ca or call 310-FARM [3276] to report.

Whole Sounder Trapping Incentive Program

The program began April 1 and runs until March 31, 2023. Government-approved trappers will be compensated $75 per set of ears per sounder [wild board], encouraging the elimination of entire sounders [group of wild boars].

Landowners who work with approved trappers are eligible for $75 per set of ears.

Wild Boar at-Large Ear Bounty Program

The program began April 1 and runs until March 31, 2023. Hunters who turn in wild boar ears will receive $75 per set.

Both programs will be administered by participating municipalities.

Wild board at-large have been documented in 28 rural municipalities in Alberta, and are listed as a pest under Alberta’s Pest and Nuisance Control Regulations.