Providing comfort! November 18, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Smoky River Palliative Care Society donated a palliative care bed worth over $27,000 to the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan. The special bed is to be used for the palliative care patients at the hospital. Funding for the bed was raised through donations from the community and Light Up the Memory Campaign fundraisers over the years. Above, members of the society pose with the bed. Left-right are Cécile Turcotte, Cécile Aubin, Lucille LeClerc, Diann Rondeau, Monique Girod, and Rachelle Bérubé. Missing is Irene Brassard.