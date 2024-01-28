Progress continues, no opening for Tolko mill set

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Tolko Industries has not yet set a date for the reopening of its High Prairie mill eight kms west of town after the May 20, 2022 fire.

“Tolko’s High Prairie team continues to make excellent progress on the rebuilding project at the mill, and we hope to be able to share more information soon about restarting production,” says Chris Downey, Tolko’s communications advisor, in an email sent Jan. 4.

It was about 20 months ago on May 20, 2022 when a fire devastated the interior of the mill. Damage to the press and press building was significant, and much of the equipment was a total loss, said Downey at the time.

“Work on assembling the new continuous press is progressing well, and the mill is aiming to be up and running by the end of the year,” said Downey in a June 14, 2023 story.

The massive job of rebuilding is taking more time, however.

Downey explained the work being done last June.

“The construction at the site has included new concrete foundations and expanding the building size to accommodate the longer press. Along with the repairs, other projects and maintenance work include updates to the mill’s painting and wrapping area (which will use innovative robotic systems), and the installation of equipment that was repurposed from Tolko’s decommissioned Kelowna mill.”

During the down time, the Alberta government has worked to ensure the mill’s survival.

“The Alberta government is being very supportive, and the ongoing relationship is key to ensuring that a viable fibre supply continues to be available to support Tolko’s operations in the province,” said Downey.

“Once we rebuild, High Prairie will be better than ever; and we at Tolko look forward to continuing to look after our employees, customers, and the community,” he added.

A statement issued by Tolko published in South Peace News shortly after the fire highlighted the disaster.

“It’s a difficult situation for Tolko’s employees and the community,” said Fred Chin, Tolko’s vice president, Strand Board Business, on the company’s website May 27.

“We want to assure everyone that we will soon put a recovery plan in place that will also us to get the High Prairie plant back up and operational.”

Tradespeople were allowed on site to start restoring power to areas that are unrestricted, and on May 30, operations teams started clean-up in restricted areas.

Several fire departments responded to the fire at 5:14 a.m. A large black plume was visible from High Prairie prompting many residents to drive out to the site to see what was happening.

“Cooperation between all resources and all other agencies resulted in a successful, safe control of the fire,” said Town of High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski.

One employee was injured in the fire.

Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk reported at council’s meeting May 24, 2022 the cause of the fire.

“Apparently, it was a high pressure line that blew out onto the press,” he said.

“It was hot and it started the fire.”