PRMC offering virtual consults

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The Peace River Medical Clinic is now offering phone or virtual consults to promote social distancing for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.



The clinic has been proactively calling its most vulnerable patients and has posted the information on Facebook, but doctors are still concerned patients don’t realize they can set up phone appointments.



Patients can call in to book an appointment like normal, but then request it be conducted by phone instead of in person.



If the physician agrees it would be appropriate for the medical condition, family doctors will do their best to help without people having to physically come in to a health care facility.



Some health issues will still require an in person assessment which can be arranged.



Dr. Deeana Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health, has asked Albertans to continue to seek help for any non-COVID-19 related health issues they may be having.



As always, 811 is still available to provide general medical advice 24/7 and 911 is always available for medical emergencies.