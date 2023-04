South Peace News publishes more photos from the science fair at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie on March 31. Projects focused on the education program Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Scores from the projects were in lieu of Grade 8 science students writing a mid-term exam. Winners are scheduled be presented the week of April 17 after students return from spring break.

Sage Pasqua, left, and Rebekah Strebchuk show their project Marble Roller Coaster. Lucas Anderson shows his project Paperclip Parachute. Mylie Robinson presents her project How Empty Is It Really, Though? Three students teamed up to complete the project Optical Illusions. Left-right, are Zaida Quevillon, Keya Willier and Darrianna Willier. Colour Psychology was a project of four students. Left-right, are Gage McNabb, Levi Bilyk, Colbey Gauchier and Rylee Letendre.