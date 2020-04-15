PR RCMP seize cocaine, charges laid

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Peace River man is facing serious drug charges after a regular patrol April 4 netted more than police bargained for.



Sgt. Dave Browne says at about 1:30 a.m., Peace Regional RCMP were conducting pro-active patrols in the north end of Peace River, when a traffic stop of a passenger vehicle was initiated.



“During the course of the ensuing investigation, various quantities of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine were seized, along with drug paraphernalia, Canadian currency, and other items used to facilitate the sale of illicit drugs,” says Browne.



“Also seized were weapons including oleoresin capsicum spray [pepper spray], and other items typically used in the commission of property related offences.”



Sheldon Ronald Novak, 30, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of break-in instruments.



Novak was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on July 20 to enter please on all charges.