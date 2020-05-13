PR Ford donates masks to AHS Peace River

Peace River Ford donated 200 face shields [masks] to Alberta Health Service in Peace River. Left-right are Peace River Ford parts manager Ryan Kowalski, Alberta Health Services Peace River director of operations, Lynn Gaydosh, Peace River Ford dealer principle Kelly Whalen, and Peace River Ford sales Kane Cartwright.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

When the community needs help, Peace River Ford is there to answer the call.



Peace River Ford was quick to join a program that will provide 200 face shields [masks] to Alberta Health Services in Peace River.



“Every Canadian Ford dealership had an opportunity to opt in or opt out,” says Kelly Whalen, dealer principal.



“We were very quick to respond.”



As a result, delivery was made on May 7 to AHS at the dealership.



“We were very pleased to be able to provide the face masks…they are vital in health care,” says Whalen.



He adds AHS was very pleased to receive them, not only to keep staff safe, but because they were very much-needed.



“They didn’t have any at the hospital,” says Whalen.



Ford of Canada and Ford dealers have a long history of supporting communities across Canada in times of need.



The company recently repurposed production facilities in Windsor in order to help protect Canadian medical personnel and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ford of Canada is working closely with governments to distribute face shields across Canada.



“Peace River Ford is always pro-active in the community,” says Whalen.



“We do everything we can to support the community,” he adds.