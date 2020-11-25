PR constable wins Community Justice Award

Peace Regional RCMP Const. Roxanne Noss was awarded one of four individual 2020 Alberta Community Justice Awards in a virtual ceremony held virtually on Nov. 19.

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Const. Roxanne Noss has been recognized by the Alberta government for her role in improving community safety.



Noss received a 2020 Alberta Community Justice Award in a ceremony held virtually Nov. 19. She was one of four individuals and three organizations honoured at the event, which celebrates Albertans who have found ways to prevent crime and promote restorative justice in their cities, towns and neighbourhoods.



Noss has been a constable with the Peace Regional RCMP detachment for the past five years and addresses crime prevention in a holistic, community- centred way while focusing on building strong relationships with Indigenous youth.



It was the 29th year for the awards, which were co-hosted by the Government of Alberta and the Lakeshore Regional Police Service. Awards were presented in four categories: leadership, innovation, community mobilization, and partnership and collaboration. Noss was one of two winners in the last category, along with the RESET Society of Calgary.



“The innovative thinking, action and leadership of these Alberta Community Justice Award recipients not only results in the positive outcomes we have seen to date but also inspires others to play a role in shaping a positive future for all Albertans,” says Chief of Police Dale Cox, of Lakeshore Regional Police Service.



“Each of this year’s recipients has bettered their community in one way or another. From building lasting partnerships with local law enforcement to providing supports for victims of crime, you have demonstrated the best of what Albertans have to offer,” says Kaycee Madu, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.



Noss began her career working with Indigenous communities and presenting the Drug Abuse Resistance Education [DARE] Program. In May 2015 she became a community liaison officer. She successfully secured a grant for opioid awareness education and funding for a healthy relationships school program.



She has helped rebuild trust between Indigenous communities and the RCMP, which has led to additional funding for enhanced policing positions in these communities. She has also been part of local efforts to curb rural crime such as participating in a crime prevention conference in Peace River in February 2019.



Noss planned the 2019 RCMP Musical Ride in Peace River for the Town of Peace River’s centennial year. The event was attended by about 2,500 people and raised $20,000 to give back to local community groups and organizations such as Victim Services.



“I am honoured to acknowledge the good work of these outstanding individuals who have improved the lives of others and, in turn, made our province an even better place to live and work,” Madu says.



“I offer my sincere congratulations to this year’s award recipients for their remarkable leadership, collaboration and dedication to community justice.”



Ness is appreciative of the recognition.



“Thank you to Brian Turpin from Peace Regional Victim Services for the nomination and to Peace Regional RCMP, Northern Sunrise Country and Northern Sunrise rural crime watch for your support which was key in my success,” Madu says.



“I am honoured to receive this Community Justice Award in the partnership and collaboration category. To be recognized for the community work and partnerships that were built is heart-warming. Success comes from working together in a community to provide the most effective services and build strong communities,” she concludes.