PR businesses vandalized

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A pellet gun is believed to be the weapon of choice used during a vandalism spree in Peace River March 17.



Peace Regional RCMP Sgt. Dave Browne says during the early morning hours of March 17, police responded to several reports of overnight vandalism to businesses and property in the area of 102 Avenue, between 78 and 82 Street in Peace River.



“Investigation revealed that the windows of at least one business had been damaged, while the windows of several parked and unoccupied company vehicles belonging to area businesses had been shot out with what is believed to have been a pellet gun,” says Browne.



Police seized some security video to aid the investigation.



“Security footage of the area has revealed that the incidents took place in the early morning hours. . .between 2:20-2:30 a.m.,” says Browne.



“Police are seeking two suspects in relation to this incident who were observed wearing dark pants and tops, one of whom also appeared to be wearing a lighter-coloured hooded sweater underneath their top layer and was carrying a light-coloured grocery bag.”



RCMP have reason to believe these individuals may have been observed by members of the public and are requesting that anyone with information relating to these incidents contact the Peace Regional RCMP detachment at [780] 624-6677.



Police are also requesting that businesses and residents of the area with video surveillance systems review their footage and contact the detachment in the event that any suspicious activity was captured.



Should anyone have information relating to this or any other crime and wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at , or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.