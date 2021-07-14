Police suspect arson in church fire

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace Regional RCMP suspect an arsonist is the cause of a fire which damaged Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Peace River.



According to reports, the fire occurred July 3 at 11 p.m.



“Peace Regional RCMP received a report of a monitored fire alarm,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



Police and the Peace River Fire Department attended.



“An employee of the church who was alerted to the fire was able to extinguish a small fire that had ignited inside the church, prior to the arrival of emergency services,” says Fontaine.



She adds the church has minor damages that included fire damage and a broken window.



No one was injured in the fire.



“Peace Regional RCMP’s investigation, along with the Peace River Fire Department’s investigation, have determined this fire to be an arson,” says Fontaine.



Police is asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact the Peace Regional RCMP at [780] 624-6677 or your local police.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips. com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.