Police need help in solving blaze

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace Regional RCMP needs help in finding the culprit[s] who set fire to the abandoned Alberta Forestry compound on 103 Street between 111-114 Avenue in Peace River.



On May 2, at approximately 8 p.m., Peace Regional RCMP and the Peace River Fire Department responded to the fire.



“An outbuilding at the southern end of the lot was found to be involved in fire upon arrival of emergency personnel, requiring firefighting efforts to bring the situation under control and prevent the spread of the fire,” says Sgt. Dave Browne.



“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire is ongoing at this time and police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying any suspicious behaviour in and around the compound in the hours leading up to the fire,” he adds.



Police are asking that residents of the area with video surveillance systems or dash cameras review their footage and contact the Peace Regional detachment if any suspicious individuals or activity were captured.



Should you have information relating to this or any other crime, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP detachment at [780] 624-6677.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].