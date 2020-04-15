Police nab thieves

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man and woman from Peace River are facing charges after a break in at a Peace River business March 17.



At about 8 a.m., Peace Regional RCMP responded to a report of an overnight break in at a business located in the north-end industrial area of Peace River. An investigation began.



“It was determined that the business had been forcibly entered and that multiple electronic devices and a pickup truck had been stolen from the location,” says Sgt. Dave Browne.



The ensuing investigation led police to obtain and execute a search warrant at a Peace River residence, where stolen items from the break-in were located.



David John Testawich, 39, and Charmaine Amber Ominayak, 31, both of Peace River, are charged with being in possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.