Police nab suspect in golf club B&E

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Once again, the RCMP has their man!



And this time, it did not take long!



On the morning of Oct. 15, Peace Regional RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at the Mighty Peace Golf Club, between Peace River and Grimshaw.



“Investigation revealed that a suspect had broken into the business and had stolen a large number of items, including golf equipment, food, liquor and clothing, among other items,” says Sgt. Dave Browne, Peace Regional RCMP.



“Police and staff from the business were able to track the suspect to a nearby location, where he was found in possession of the stolen property, suspected controlled substances and a makeshift firearm,” he adds.



As a result of the investigation, Anthony Aaron Roshuk, 32, from the Nampa, AB area, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.



Browne says Roshuk was wanted on matters stemming from incidents in multiple jurisdictions throughout the Peace region.



Roshuk faces charges in the Mighty Peace matter as follows: two counts or breaking and entering with intent, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, eight counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order, and single counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited weapon, and obstructing a peace officer.



Roshuk was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing Oct. 19 Peace River provincial court.



Should you have information relating to this or any other crime, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP detachment at [780] 624-6677.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.