There has been progress into the RCMP’s investigation into the incident in the High Prairie area involving the shooting and killing of a Police Service Dog.

However, Fraser Logan, Alberta RCMP media relations, is not being specific on details.

“Alberta RCMP hope to have a more fulsome update later this afternoon [Friday],” he says.

RELATED STORIES:

Heavy police presence at Winagami Lake Provincial Park

RCMP police dog shot, killed

Police Dog killed: Update #1