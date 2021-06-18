Police Dog killed: Update #1

Chris Clegg

Smoky River Express

High Prairie RCMP have released the name of the suspect who killed a High Prairie RCMP Police Service Dog June 17.

Alberta RCMP media relations Fraser Logan says High Prairie RCMP attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Lionel Ernest Grey, from the High Prairie area, who is wanted on outstanding warrants.

“The vehicle fled from police and became stuck in mud at which time the suspect ran on foot into a wooded area,” says Logan.

High Prairie RCMP members, including an RCMP Police Service Dog, attempted to track Grey.

“We are saddened to report that during this incident the Police Service Dog was killed. No additional officers have been physically hurt at this time,” says Logan.

Currently, police have deployed a number of resources with various skill sets in the area as they continue to search for the suspect. The RCMP Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services Units and Air Services have an area contained where they believe the suspect to be hiding.

“The safety of the general public is our priority. We are asking all residents in the High Prairie area to stay away from police activity, to remain vigilant and to report anything suspicious to police,” sasy Logan.

Grey is described as 190 lbs, 6 foot, 2 inches tall with black hair and a dark complexion. He is believed to be wearing a black coat and grey sweater.

“This is very much an ongoing situation. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will be investigating this incident when it has concluded and as such, we cannot provide any additional information at this time,” says Logan.

