Police deem death ‘suspicious’

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A death that occurred near Cadotte Lake June 7 is being called “suspicious” by police.



Peace Regional RCMP were called to the scene at about 11:45 a.m., says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



“[Police] responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian hit and run collision on Highway 986 west of the community of Cadotte Lake, on the Woodland Cree First Nations,” says Fontaine.



She adds police attended with emergency medical services and located a 29-year-old female from Peace River deceased on scene.



“Peace Regional RCMP’s investigation indicated the circumstances surrounding the collision were suspicious,” says Fontaine.



Alberta RCMP Major Crimes attended the scene and took over the investigation. Peace Regional RCMP, the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the RCMP Police Dog Services, also assisted.



“Traffic in that area remained disrupted until approximately 10 p.m., while the investigation of the scene continued,” says Fontaine.



An autopsy is scheduled at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner June 16.



If you have any information about this incident, or who may be responsible, please contact Peace Regional RCMP at [780] 624-6677.



If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips. com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.