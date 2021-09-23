Pleasantview expansion proceeds

Work on the foundation and first floor of the expansion project at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie progresses on Sept. 16. Construction of a two-storey 20-unit addiction will feature 20 units for seniors’ living. Insulation on the outside foundation walls is complete.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new two-storey expansion project to add 20 seniors’ housing units at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie is ready to move up.

Framing of prefabricated walls was scheduled to start Sept. 20, Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt says.

“Things are starting to take shape,” Pratt says.

“We’re just waiting for the first walls to go up.”

He expects the walls for both floors will take a few weeks.

“We anticipate this will take about one month,” Pratt says.

First-floor framing should be complete by Oct. 1.

Second-floor framing will follow and is expected to be complete by Oct. 22.

Project contractor Stuart Olson Construction is making good progress on the project, Pratt says.

“The contractor says the project is still ahead of schedule,” Pratt says.

The project will include 10 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units to the lodge, which currently has 53 bachelor units.

“The community is very excited about the project,” Pratt says.

More than 100 people attended an open house Aug. 21 to celebrate the start of the project and to promote a program to raise funds to enhance the site with walking paths and benches.

“It generated a lot of interest,” Pratt says.

“We had several more donations and we look forward to the community stepping up and helping us.”

The building project is scheduled to be complete by August 2022.

Stuart Olson plans to start roofing by Dec. 3.

A total of 26 applications have been filed for the new units, he says.

“But we still encourage interested people to contact the lodge for an application,” Pratt says.

Applications for the new units are available at HRH central office at 5401 48th St. and at Pleasantview Lodge at 4600 Pleasantview Drive.

Anyone interested in the new units may contact Pleasantview Lodge manager Linda Peterson by email at linda@heartriverhousing.ca or to Pratt by email at lindsay@heartriverhousing.ca