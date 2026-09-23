Plans for annual Truth and Reconciliation Walk in Peace River proceeding

Peace River Aboriginal Interagency Committee is welcoming the public to participate in a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Walk and Run starting at Riverfront Park on Sept. 27.

One of the event organizers, Judy Ducharme, says the registration and package pick-up will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the event commencing at 1 p.m.

“This event is important for several reasons; however, supporting the NDTR’s mandate is priority,” says Ducharme.

“This day is a step forward in the path to truth and reconciliation. Hosting the event provides opportunity to raise funds to support additional events held locally.”

According to the Government of Canada website, The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was established in response to Call to Action 80 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which called on the federal government, in collaboration with Indigenous Peoples, to create a statutory holiday recognizing survivors, their families, and communities while ensuring the history and legacy of residential schools are publicly remembered. Bill C-5, which established the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a federal statutory holiday, received Royal Assent on June 3, 2021. Ducharme says community awareness is a foundation to truth and reconciliation.

“It creates a safe place for conversation and storytelling,” Ducharme explains.

“Increased awareness within any community or organization is a benefit to those involved, by creating knowledge, truths and healing.”

All money raised during the walk will support National Day for Truth and Reconciliation activities in Peace River.

“Typically, on Sept 30 there is a pipe ceremony held at the St. Augustine’s Residential School site, then a gathering at the Riverfront Park where we have dancers, music, vendors, organizations providing information, and Elders,” she says.

“(There will also be) survivor stories shared and we will recognize them and their families.”

Participants who register for the walk will receive an orange shirt, race bib and custom wooden medal.

To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/trdwalk. The event is free to attend and cheer on participants.

To walk or run in the race, 1.5 km leg is $25 to enter, and the five- and 10-km entry fee is $40. T-Shirts may be purchased at the event as well for $25.

“We encourage all our relations (to attend),” says Ducharme.

“Attendance should be respectful. We understand there are several negative thoughts regarding NDTR so we ask those to refrain from attending to protect the peace.”

Ducharme explains the run/walk will help to provide time for truth and healing.

“The realities of the reason why this day exists and how to keep moving forward are the most important lessons,” she explains.

“There are 94 Calls to Action from the TRC of Canada all providing lessons within each.”

For more information on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day – Every Child Matters, visit www.canada.ca/en/canadian heritage/campaigns/national-day-truth-reconciliation.html.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter