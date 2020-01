Rose Lizee, left, vice president of the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary, present a $2,000 bursary to Kelissa Getz. She is taking the Lab Tech Program at NAIT in Edmonton, and is in her second year of a 2 1/2–year program. Getz is from High Prairie.

Three deserving young women are the recipients of this year’s $2,000 health care bursaries from the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary. Kelissa Getz, Eden MacInnis and Keitlyn Williams received their bursaries Dec. 27. The auxiliary is pleased to be able to continue supporting local students as they pursue careers in the healthcare field.