A photo of the original Northern Alberta Railway station in McLennan was donated to Town of McLennan council at its regular meeting Aug. 9. The photo was presented by the Northern Alberta Historical Railway Museum Society. Standing left-right, are museum society board member Roger Bruneau, McLennan Mayor Michele Fournier and museum society president Chris Futter. The building burned down in 1981, town CAO Lorraine Willier says. However, no date of when the building opened could be found.