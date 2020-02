Falher Pirates’ forward Trevor Tokarz [in white] celebrates his team’s first goal of the playoffs Feb. 4 on home ice. Tokarz tipped in a shot from just outside the crease. Tending goal is Ryley Medvez. Unfortunately for Tokarz, his team lost to the visiting Grimshaw Huskies 4-2 in the opening game of the North Peace Hockey League’s Preliminary Series. The Pirates rebounded with a 5-3 at Grimshaw Feb. 8 and a 4-3 overtime win on home ice Feb. 8 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.