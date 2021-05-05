PIC – Eagle Feather Protocol ceremony held

The Eagle Feather Protocol is now part of the Peace Regional RCMP. The eagle feather is used as an option to swear legal oaths at the detachment, and part of the RCMP’s commitment to create a more inclusive and relevant justice system for Indigenous people. The eagle feather will be used the same way as the Bible or affirmation is currently used. When someone provides a sworn statement to the RCMP, they will be given three options: to swear on a Bible, affirm, or affirm with an eagle feather. The eagle feather will be an option for victims, witnesses, suspects and police officers. In the photo, left-right, are Wendy Goulet, Naomi Chalifoux-Sawan, Cpl. Courtney Tipton, and Cpl. Michelle Phillips.