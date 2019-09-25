PIC – Bunn awarded prestigious award

Lesley Bunn, with RE/MAX Northern Realty in Peace River, has been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honours highly successful agents who have earned more than $3 million in commissions and have completed seven years of service with the company. Six per cent of all active agents in the RE/MAX network have achieved this award since its inception. “Lesley Bunn’s tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and community has allowed her to achieve this high honour,” says Shauna Gardner, broker of RE/MAX Northern Realty. “She is the first associate in our brokerage’s history to win this award, which is a significant accomplishment and we’re extremely proud that Lesley is a member of our team.” Bunn has been working in the real estate industry for just over 10 years, and has extensive experience in the sale or purchase of residential, country residential and farm property.