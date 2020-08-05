PIC – AUMA President visits Peace River July 28

The Town of Peace River and their municipal partners met with AUMA President Barry Morishita on his annual tour of AUMA member communities. l-r Left to right: Bob Willing, Reeve MD of Peace No. 135; Terry Ungarian, Reeve, County of Northern Lights; Colin Needham, Councillor, Town of Peace River; Elaine Manzer, Deputy Mayor, Town of Peace River; Barry Morishita, the President of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association, Corinna Williams, Councillor, Northern Sunrise County; Carolyn Kolebaba, Reeve, Northern Sunrise County; Tom Tarpey, Mayor, Town of Peace River; and Angela Duncan, AUMA Director for Villages West.