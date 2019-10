Laura Love, left, curator of the Peace River Museum Archives and Mackenzie Centre, and Jordan Broadhead, right, co-chair of the Peace River Aboriginal Interagency Committee, look on while Town of Peace River Mayor Tom Tarpey, centre, signs proclamations on Orange Shirt Day Sept. 30 and Sisters in Spirit Oct. 4. Mayor Tarpey also signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 23-29 Rail Safety Week.