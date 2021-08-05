Pedestian hit, injuries serious

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A pedestrian has suffered what police are calling serious injuries after being hit near Peace River July 25.



Peace Regional RCMP received a report at 1:41 a.m. of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Range Road 212A outside Peace River, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



“Peace Regional RCMP, along with emergency medical services attended the scene,” she says.



“EMS treated the injured pedestrian who was then transported to hospital for treatment of serious life-threatening injuries.”



The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.



“The preliminary investigation indicates an intoxicated 20-year-old from Peace River was walking in the lane of oncoming traffic on Range Road 212A when an SUV, driven by a 58-year-old lone occupant from Peace River, was heading northbound on Range Road 212A when it struck the pedestrian,” says Fontaine.



Peace Regional RCMP, along with the RCMP collision analyst, investigated the scene of the collision and all contributing factors are being considered. Traffic in the area was disrupted for a period of time during the investigation.



Police say no further updates are anticipated and do not report if charges are possibly pending.