Peace Valley Dental issues statement

Editor’snote: Posted on Facebook March 20 at 10:40 a.m.

To our patients, staff and community,



Amid growing concern, we are addressing a rumour that four members of our dental team have contracted COVID-19 [CV-19] by attending the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver, B.C. The necessary actions, as governed by our regulating bodies were taken seriously and implemented in a timely manner. Staff who attended the conference self-isolated as a precaution, which was mandated to all 15,000 conference attendees on March 16. Those experiencing cold-like symptoms were instructed and tested by Alberta Health Services, and the results have proved negative for CV-19. As such, we not only hope to dispel rumours, but to inform and reassure our community that we are prioritizing their health and well-being.



As previously stated, all dental practices in Alberta are limited to providing emergency dental treatment. The situation changes hourly, and during these trying times, we remain vigilant in monitoring symptoms and will continue to meet the necessary health and safety precautions when providing dental care.



All appointments for elective treatment will be rescheduled once more information becomes available from our regulating body. If you have any question or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at [780] 624-3355 or info@peacevalleydental.com.