Peace River woman found twice

A search and rescue was conducted in Peace River after Miranda Berreth went missing a second time. The command centre was based at the Alliance Church.

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Miranda Berreth, a 47 year old female resident of Peace River, is safe after triggering local search and rescue efforts.



Peace Regional RCMP asked the public for help searching for Berreth out of concern for her safety and well-being.



Berreth first went missing on the evening of July 29. She was driving a Silver 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and family had reason to believe she was heading south to Rosebud.



Berreth was found and returned home, but then on Aug. 1 at about 8:25 am Berreth left a residence in the Saddleback area on foot wearing a t-shirt and flannel pants and was seen entering the bush along 85 street.



A command post was set up at the corner of 84 street and 106 avenue in Peace River at the Alliance Church and a large public search effort was put in place including ground and air search.



Berreth was later found behind Misery Mountain.



In a statement posted to Facebook, Marilyn Neufeld says, “My husband Bruce and I would like to express our gratitude to the police, the paramedics, search and rescue, the firefighters as well as friends, neighbours and the community of Peace River and communities around for looking yesterday for our dear daughter Miranda. We are so grateful for your help, for the hours that you spent in the extreme heat.”



“To the dear friend of Miranda’s who found her thank you from the bottom of our hearts. What a beautiful community we have. We will feel forever grateful to all of you. We are so thankful to God for finding our daughter and for all the people that helped.”