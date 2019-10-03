Peace River ready to open Baytex Centre

Baytex Energy is the sponsor of the new recreation complex in Peace River.

Grand opening scheduled for Oct. 19

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Construction is essentially complete on the new Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River and the ribbon will be cut to officially open the facility before the end of October.



The new regional facility includes an NHL sized ice rink.



As of Sept. 18 the Peace Regional Recreation Centre Construction project budget of $25,806,354 was 98 per cent expended with $305,029 remaining in the contingency budget. Only some work on the parking lot is still left to be done.



“It is 99.9 per cent complete,” says director of community services Tanya Bell.



The Baytex Energy Centre grand opening will be Oct. 19 from 1-3 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be tours and refreshments. It will also include officials from the Town of Peace River and neighbouring municipalities, naming sponsors, and even the Subway mascot.



MacMillan Construction has purchased the indoor playground naming rights at the arena.



The arena side of the building has been open since Aug. 26. Kat’s Concession has been up and running in the building since late August, and Champions Health & Fitness Centre has been open since early September. Parent Link will be open by Oct. 1, and the front administration will be open by Oct. 7.



Omni Sports will be building the outdoor rink which will be put together by mid-November.



The Baytex Energy Centre Facebook page and website now includes updated fee and rental information. Children three or under and seniors over 75 years old get in free. Punch passes are also available.