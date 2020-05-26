Peace River projects announced

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several major work projects in the Peace River area are spurring the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Work is part of a $12.7-million investment the Alberta government is making in Peace River on capital maintenance and renewal [CMR] projects, says a news release on May 5.



“This is an important investment and opportunity for Peace River,” Peace River MLA Dan Williams says.



“We’re keeping local companies operating and people working at a difficult time.”



Construction is well underway on three infrastructure maintenance projects worth a combined $8.55 million at the Peace River Correctional Centre.



It one of six CMR projects that have secured work for 71 people.



“We’re keeping our commitment to focus on jobs and the economy,” Williams says.



“Continued investment in needed infrastructure projects is critical to support the local economy as we rebuild Alberta after the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.”



Construction is more than 90 per cent complete on the $7.5-million project to replace the correctional centre’s main building heating system, upgrade security systems and replace exterior concrete at entrances.



Work is more than halfway complete on a $450,000 project to replace the vocation shop roof at PRCC.



Construction is underway on a $600,000 project to ensure water quality by connecting the correctional centre’s water system to the Town of Peace River’s system.



Work also progresses on projects downtown.



Construction is underway on a $3.1-million project to replace the provincial building’s management control system, window glass, gaskets and caulking.



Work is nearly complete at Peace River provincial court on an $800,000 project to modernize elevator components to enhance barrier-free access.



Design is underway on a $219,000 courthouse project to enhance fire safety systems.



“Our government is injecting more than $12.7 million into the Peace River economy to tackle the recession brought on by COVID-19,” Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda says.



“Taking care of our provincial assets is important at the best of times, but never has it been so critical at a local level.



“We’re ensuring much-needed jobs and economic benefits are being pumped directly into Alberta’s smaller communities.”



In response to the COVID-19 recession, the Alberta government is doubling its capital maintenance and renewal (CMR) funding in 2020-21 from $937 million to $1.9 billion by accelerating the capital plan.



Alberta Infrastructure is delivering CMR projects valued at about $180.5 million in communities throughout the province.