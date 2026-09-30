Peace River plans events for National Day of Truth & Reconciliation

Two community organizations are inviting residents to come together in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Sagitawa Friendship Centre and Peace River Aboriginal Interagency Committee are hosting a full day of programming in Peace River at the Sagitawa Friendship Centre Gym (9702-98 Street Peace River) on Sept. 30 starting at 3 p.m.

“You only need to look at social media comments to see that many people still don’t understand the lasting impacts of residential schools or the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action,” says Interagency’s Wendy Goulet.

“This event creates space to honour survivors, remember the children who never returned home, listen, learn, and connect as a community.”

The event will begin with an opening prayer and Eagle Feather Presentation at 3 p.m.

“Residential school survivor Elder Dave Matilpi will offer the opening prayer,” says Goulet.

“He and Bev Dachuk will then lead the Eagle Feather presentation, which is the highlight of the event.

“Survivors will have the opportunity to speak if they wish,” she adds, but no one will be expected to share their story if they do not want to.

Goulet explains there will be an Eagle Feather presentation to all survivors of Indian residential schools who attend the event.

“In our culture, receiving an Eagle Feather is one of the highest honours,” Goulet explains.

“The eagle is sacred and is understood to fly closest to the Creator. By presenting feathers to residential school survivors and first-generation survivors, we are showing our deep respect for them and recognizing their strength and the lasting impacts on their families.”

Sagitawa Friendship Centre’s executive director Marissa Geldart says the centre is partnering with Interagency to host events because they believe it’s important to make space for the community to come together, learn, and reflect.

“This day is about honouring residential school survivors, remembering the children who never came home, and recognizing the lasting impacts on families and communities,” says Geldart.

“The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action remind us that we all have a part to play in reconciliation. As a Friendship Centre, we want people to feel welcome to take part, listen, and learn. Reconciliation takes more than one day, and we hope these events help keep those conversations going beyond September 30.”

Both Goulet and Geldart say everyone in the community is welcome to attend: survivors and their families, Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members, and anyone who wishes to listen, learn, and participate respectfully.

Workshops will be run from 4-8 p.m. including Métis inspired dot art, beading, children’s activities, bannock on a stick, lanyards, and bowl game.

“The workshops offer hands-on ways for families and community members to learn and connect,” says Goulet.

“Workshop leaders can share the cultural teachings connected to their activities,” she adds.

Free stew and bannock will be offered to participants at 5 p.m.

Goulet adds Métis jigging and karaoke competitions are planned for the evening, beginning at 6 p.m. She says there is room for 10 participants in each age group, with registration taking place at the event.

“This is a free local event and a chance to honour residential school survivors, hear from those who choose to speak, and learn about the lasting impact of residential schools,” explains Goulet.

“People can share a meal, join a workshop, and spend time together as a community. Simply coming to listen is a meaningful way to show support.”

There will also be space at the event for Indigenous artisans to have a vendor booth, they are asked to register with Goulet at (780) 219-5789 or by email at nwaic@outlook.com.

Geldart urges everyone who can to attend.

“It’s an opportunity to listen, learn, and better understand how residential schools continue to affect families and communities today,” says Geldart.

“It’s also a chance to learn about and celebrate Indigenous cultures,” she adds. “Everyone is welcome, whether they know a lot about this history or are just beginning to learn. What matters is being willing to listen and carry that learning forward.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter