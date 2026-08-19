Peace River Parade of Programs Sept. 3 at Chateau Nova

Peace River Family and Community Support Community Services (FCSS) is proud to present its Fall Parade of Programs Sept. 3.

The event will be held at Chateau Nova from 5:30-7 p.m., and FCSS programmer Tamara Brunham says it’s a great opportunity to see what’s available in the community.

“(FCSS) hosts the Parade of Programs for the Town of Peace River to highlight the sport, arts and culture in our region,” says Brunham.

“We invite local groups, organizations and agencies that would like to promote activities, hobbies, information or support.”

Brunham says there are a variety of groups that participate, with everything from skating to art lessons, hockey to Girl Guides, adding there is something for most people.

“The fall offering is our larger event, and we often see close to 30 providers represented,” she says.

“(FCSS) hosts Parade of Programs twice a year for the community to see what is available for sport, recreation and leisure in the region. The spring offering is early April at the Baytex Energy Center.”

Brunham says the event helps remove barriers for people who may not have reliable internet or transportation to multiple locations.

“Everyone should come check out what the town has to offer or what’s new with local resource agencies,” Brunham urges.

“This is a great way to see what’s new in the region, meet the leaders of the community or get involved. This event is always bustling with connections.”

The event is hosted by FCSS through the Town of Peace River, and Brunham says it’s a great opportunity to network and to find new opportunities for your children.

“This is a great chance for people to connect, ask questions, chat with coaches and see what is new or what has changed from previous years,” she explains.

“This is a free event open to the whole community. There will be tables set up with information and registration, participants are invited to visit the tables and learn more about what our community has to offer.”

If you have any questions or would like to book a table, please contact Tamara at (780) 624-1000.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter