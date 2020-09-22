Peace River opens $2.7M reservoir

The Town of Peace River officially opened Reservoir 365 on Sept. 11. Left-right are Dave Stout, Chandos Construction; Amy Pace, Chandos; Kyle Strachan, Chandos; Councillor Colin Needham; Deputy Mayor Elaine Manzer; town engineer Jim McCuaig, Mayor Tom Tarpey; Councillor Johanna Downing; Josh Warkentin, consulting engineer; and George Winter, consulting engineer. Photo courtesy of the Town of Peace River.

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

A new reservoir in Peace River will not only provide residents with clean drinking water but will also help with fire suppression.



Town officials gathered on Sept. 11 to officially open Reservoir 365.



The new reservoir is part of the Town’s infrastructure renewal program. It increases water pressure for residents of the South Peace area of town, increases water storage to help with firefighting, and also has a generator and provisions for future emergency operations.



The project was completed thanks to $2.7 million in funding from the provincial Municipal Water and Wastewater Partnership program.



“Access to safe water is incredibly important to the viability of our northern communities, so the grand opening of Reservoir 365 is welcome news for the Town of Peace River,” says Peace River MLA Dan Williams.



Williams says he is grateful to have worked with Alberta’s government to provide the $2.7 million grant and happy to know that residents will have reliable drinking water.



“This council, and the previous council, made a commitment to renewing and rejuvenating Peace River’s vital infrastructure. Replacement of Reservoir 365 is yet another successful example of that commitment,” says Mayor Tom Tarpey.



Tarpey adds the Town of Peace River will now focus on the downtown residential area and the north end.