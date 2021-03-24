Peace River man arrested on drugs, weapons crimes

Red Earth Creek RCMP released a photo of the items seized after the arrest of Bernard Jason Dubrule March 3.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Peace River man arrested on several drug and weapons crimes will be back in Red Earth Creek provincial court April 6 to enter a plea.



Bernard Jason Dubrule, 48, had all his matters adjourned when the matter was spoken to March 16.



Red Earth RCMP arrested Dubrule following a complaint on Loon River First Nations March 3. Police responded to the report of a male on the Loon River First Nations who had previously been prohibited from being in the community.



“Police located the male who provided false identity and an interaction occurred wherein the male resisted arrest and was taken into custody,” says Const. Chantelle Kelly, RCMP Media Relations, in a news release.



“During a search of the male police located brass knuckles, what is believed to be methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency,” she adds.



Dubrule faces several charges including assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.



Dubrule was released following an interim judicial hearing and appeared in Red Earth Creek provincial court March 16.



The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Red Earth Creek RCMP at [780] 649-3992 or your local police.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at or by using the P3 Tips app through the Apple App or Google Play Store.