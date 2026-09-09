Peace River Legion 100-year celebration

Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 62 is inviting community members to help celebrate 100 years.

The Peace River Branch will be celebrating a century of honour, service, and community on Sept. 19 at the legion with a Homecoming Dinner.

“Royal Canadian Legion came to existence in 1926, starting out as the Canadian Legion of the British Empire Service,” explains President Brian Whelen, adding that the name was only changed in the 1960s when they were granted the moniker Royal by Queen Elizabeth II. “Many legions have already celebrated our 100th, but we chose to wait until after summer holidays were done to hold our festivities.”

Whelen says the supper will include slow-smoked brisket, lemon chicken, Caesar salad, assorted desserts for $40.

Whelen says it is important to highlight that Legion Branches are not government funded. Legions are a non-profit organization that must generate the funds needed to operate and maintain by each branch. Building expenses, utilities, repairs, renovations and day-to-day operations are supported through their bar, events, rentals, fundraisers, memberships, volunteers, and the generosity of the community.

“We’re also going to unveil the 100th anniversary mural that we’re going to mount outside of our building that was funded by generous donations from various community businesses and organizations,” Whelen adds. “The mural will show an evolution of Canadian Armed Forces for the past hundred years. It kind of goes from first World War to Second World War, UN Peacekeeping and then to modern day.”

Whelen would also like to remind community members that the legion is not just for veterans.

“Any Canadian citizen can become a legion member,” says Whelen. “We like to encourage more membership, and we’d like to encourage more people to come see and use the building. We have some historical things put up and it’s a cozy atmosphere to be in.”

Whelen says they hope that people will stop by the legion, see all the activities that are organized at the legion, and sign up as a member. He says they are also considering adding a bingo night this winter to help encourage more use.

He urges people to keep an eye on their Facebook page to see all the activities coming up or drop by the legion for a drink and some social time at the bar.

To purchase tickets for the 100th Anniversary supper, either drop by the legion or send an e-transfer to with the password dinner.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

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