Peace River Farmers Market moving, Air Cadets still seeking new venue

Susan Thompson

Express Staff

The Peace River Farmers Market has a new home.



After the Peace Country Sports Club announced they are closing their doors on August 31, the Farmers Market, Peace River Preschool Society and Air Cadets have all been forced to look for a new venue after years in the Al “Boomer” Adair Rec Centre.



The Farmer’s Market will now be held at 8002 102 Ave on Peace River’s West Hill, behind Modern Paint/United Flooring.



The first market at the new location will be held September 7.



The location will be marked by a large 8 foot tall sunflower painted by vendor Marlene Massam.



The Peace River Preschool Society has also found a new location in the north end of town beside Springfield School.



Preschool classes may still be held in the old location for a short amount of time before moving to the new location, but registrations are currently underway for children aged three to five years old.



After 35 years in the same location, the Peace River air cadets 124 squadron is still seeking a new home, but staff have been busy packing the squadrons files and other belongings in preparation for a move.



The Peace Country Sports Club is completing a sale inventory of items such as gym equipment and has announced the club will be scheduling an open house at the Al Adair Rec Centre in early September to allow members of the public to view any items for sale and make offers.



The Town of Peace River has received official notice of the closure of the Al Adair Rec Centre by the Peace Country Sports Club.



“At this time there are no definitive plans for the building. A report will be presented to council with various options at a future Meeting,” says Tanya Bell of Community Services.